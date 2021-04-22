Danny Irons death: Three more held over Sheffield stabbing
- Published
Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a Sheffield street.
Danny Irons, 32, was found stabbed to death at Fretson Green in the Manor area at about 00:35 BST on Saturday.
A 24-year-old man from Rotherham and two 29-year-old men from Sheffield all remain in custody after their arrests on Wednesday night, police said.
A 28-year-old Sheffield man held on Saturday for the same offence was released under investigation.
Results from a post mortem examination confirmed Mr Irons' death was caused by a stab wound.
South Yorkshire Police are still appealing for information, particularly about any vehicles that were seen in the Fretson Green area around the time of the attack.
