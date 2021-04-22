BBC News

Danny Irons death: Three more held over Sheffield stabbing

image copyrightSouth Yorkshire Police
image captionDanny Irons was found fatally stabbed in the Manor area of Sheffield early on Saturday

Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a Sheffield street.

Danny Irons, 32, was found stabbed to death at Fretson Green in the Manor area at about 00:35 BST on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man from Rotherham and two 29-year-old men from Sheffield all remain in custody after their arrests on Wednesday night, police said.

A 28-year-old Sheffield man held on Saturday for the same offence was released under investigation.

image captionOfficers remain in Fretson Green while investigations continue, police say

Results from a post mortem examination confirmed Mr Irons' death was caused by a stab wound.

South Yorkshire Police are still appealing for information, particularly about any vehicles that were seen in the Fretson Green area around the time of the attack.

