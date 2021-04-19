Rotherham kidnap attempts: Shamaz Ali sentencing delayed
- Published
The sentencing of a man who admitted a string of kidnap attempts has been delayed after a judge found himself unable to conclude the "unusual case".
Shamaz Ali, 30, approached female pedestrians, who described his behaviour as "bizarre", in Rotherham.
He was to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court, which heard he was given a mystery drink before the offences.
Judge Paul Thomas QC said he had "thought long and hard" and decided to order a further hearing.
The court has heard Ali, of Clough Road, appeared intoxicated and his "behaviour seemed bizarre" as he approached a number of women on 24 September.
His lawyer had said he was "given something to drink and was not aware what it was" before the offences on 24 September and his client did not "recall any sinister intent".
After Ali's arrest a test showed his alcohol level to be 45mg per 100ml of breath. The legal limit for driving is 35mg.
Judge Thomas said he would like to hear from Ali and also find out "if there is any medical basis behind the alcoholic blackout" and set a date of 27 May at the same court for this "unusual case".
Ali has pleaded guilty to six charges of attempted kidnap, and charges of assault with intent to resist arrest and being over the drink-driving limit.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.