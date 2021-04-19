Sheffiled death: Danny Irons named as stab victim
- Published
A man found dead in a Sheffield street at the weekend has been named by police as 32-year-old Danny Irons.
Mr Irons was found stabbed at Fretson Green in the Manor area at about 00:35 BST on Saturday. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 28-year-old Sheffield man arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder was released under investigation the following day, officers said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact South Yorkshire Police.
Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said the investigation into Mr Irons' death had "progressed at pace" over the weekend.
"I continue to appeal to anyone who has information about what happened to Danny to pass this on to us," he said.
"If you were in the Fretson Green area between midnight and 01:00 BST on Saturday and think you saw something suspicious, please get in touch.
"Even the slightest bit of information could really help us progress our investigation."
Anyone with information, dash camera footage or CCTV footage is being asked to contact police by calling 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers, Mr Oughton added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.