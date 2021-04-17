Freston Green death: Murder investigation launched after man dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Sheffield.
The victim, who had sustained serious injuries, was discovered in Freston Green, in the Manor area of the city, at about 00:35 BST on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police is treating the death as suspicious.
The force said a "significant" number of officers have been deployed to the area to carry out house-to-house inquiries and conduct searches.
Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said: "I know this incident will concern the community who live in the Manor area and I'd like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to find those responsible."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area at the time has been urged to come forward.
