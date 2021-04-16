Jordan Marples-Douglas: 'family man' killed over drug debt
A drug-debt enforcer who murdered "a soft, lovable family man" has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.
Jordan Marples-Douglas, 23, was stabbed in the bedroom of the house he shared with his girlfriend in Sheffield in March 2020.
Ben Jones, 26, of no fixed address, was found guilty of murder after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court
Passing a life sentence, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said Jones took part in a "sustained and brutal" attack.
Jones and another man visited Mr Marples-Douglas' house on Woodthorpe Road, Sheffield, on 6 March 2020 "prepared for a fight", South Yorkshire Police said.
After forcing their way into the property, Mr Marples-Douglas was fatally stabbed in the chest.
Jones was heard discussing the killing after the two men went back to his father's house, South Yorkshire Police said.
His hat was found at Mr Marples-Douglas' address and the victim's DNA was found on two knives recovered from the property.
The second man, who has left the country, is thought to have inflicted the fatal blow but the killing was "a joint enterprise", Lord Justice Richardson said.
'Ripped apart'
Mr Marples-Douglas's mother, Kerry Marples, said "so many lives" had been ruined by the murder. In a victim impact statement read out in court, she said: "I find it difficult to fill my days.
"The way he was cruelly taken from us. No closure, nothing will bring him back."
Mr Marples-Douglas' partner Danielle Whitings said her life had been "ripped apart" following the death of her "soulmate".
Dina Aweimrin, 22, of Oakdale Road, Sheffield, was jailed for three years after she was found guilty of assisting an offender.
She helped the second man involved in the killing to flee the country, with him likely to have "evaded justice", Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said.
