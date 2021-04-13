BBC News

Jordan Marples-Douglas killing: Man found guilty of murder

Published
image copyrightSouth Yorkshire Police
image captionBen Jones was found guilty of murdering Jordan Marples-Douglas at his home in Sheffield in March 2020

A man has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed another man over a drugs debt.

Ben Jones, 26, of no fixed address, was sent to Jordan Marples-Douglas' house in Sheffield to enforce the outstanding debt in March 2020, police said.

Jones denied murdering the 23-year-old, but a jury at Sheffield Crown Court found him guilty on Monday after a four-week trial.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on Friday.

Jones is said to have visited Mr Marples-Douglas' house on Woodthorpe Road, Sheffield, on 6 March with another man "prepared for a fight", police said.

After forcing their way into the property, the victim was fatally stabbed in the chest.

image copyrightFamily Handout
image captionJordan Marples-Douglas died from a stab wound to the chest

Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer, of South Yorkshire Police, said Jones was living at his father's house at the time of the killing.

He said: "His father heard him and the other man discussing what they had done. Jones then left and went to the home of a family friend, to whom he confessed the killing."

Jones' hat was found at Mr Marples-Douglas' address and the victim's DNA was found on two knives recovered from the property.

Dina Aweimrin, 22, of Oakdale Road, Sheffield, was found guilty of assisting an offender after she helped another man involved in the killing to flee the country, police said.

image copyrightSouth Yorkshire Police
image captionDina Aweimrin was found guilty of assisting an offender by booking another man a flight to Dubai, police said

Mr Palmer added: "The other man visited his girlfriend, Dina Aweimrin, who researched and booked him a flight to Dubai the following day. Using her bank card at Dubai airport, he flew to Somalia, where he continues to evade the authorities."

She is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Another man, Aaron Johnson, 22, who had been charged with murder by South Yorkshire Police, was found not guilty by the same jury.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.