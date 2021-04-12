Disabled woman 'ignored by doctors' in hospital where she died
- Published
A disabled woman who died when she went to hospital for a routine eye operation was "ignored" by doctors as she tried to communicate, an inquest heard.
Laura Booth, 21, died in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, in October 2016.
Her mum Patricia Booth told the hearing at Sheffield Town Hall her "kind and caring" daughter stopped eating after she was admitted to hospital.
Miss Booth was diagnosed with partial trisomy 13 at birth.
She had a number of different life-limiting complications, including learning disabilities.
Mrs Booth, from Sheffield, said her daughter could communicate to some extent and could make her family understand her.
She said she would reach her hands out to doctors but they did not respond to her.
"They never discussed anything with Laura. They just ignored her. She couldn't speak but she could understand everything.
"They never gave her a chance."
Mrs Booth said: "It just upset Laura that the doctors ignored her."
Mrs Booth said she and her husband became increasingly concerned their daughter was not eating in hospital.
"She never had anything to eat all the time she was in the hospital," she said.
"All Laura lived on was her rice milk and blackcurrant juice.
"We kept telling the doctors 'this isn't right, she can't survive on no food'."
She told the hearing she and Mr Booth had given up on having children after failed IVF attempts and Miss Booth was "our little miracle".
"She was a really, really lovely, kind, caring girl," she said.
"If me or her dad was poorly, she would care for us."
"When she died, part of us died too," she said.
The inquest at Sheffield Town Hall is due to last up to three weeks.
