Sheffield shooting: Khuram Javed worked for Sheffield law firm
- Published
A man who was shot dead in Sheffield was a recently-qualified solicitor for a law firm in the city, his employer has said.
Khuram Javed, 30, was found seriously injured in Clough Road, near Bramall Lane, on Saturday night.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
Alison Law Solicitors said Mr Javed was an "amazing, loyal and great man" whose colleagues had been left "heartbroken" and "in complete shock".
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 21:40 BST on Saturday following reports of a man being shot, police said.
Mr Javed was found with life-threatening injuries consistent with being shot, the force added.
The law firm said in a statement Mr Javed was a "beloved and hard-working friend and colleague" whose life had been "cut tragically short".
Mr Javed had been a practising solicitor for 18 months after joining the company four years ago as a paralegal.
The firm's chairman, Sir Habib Rahman, said Mr Javed had "a bright future ahead of him".
An investigation into Mr Javed's death is continuing, South Yorkshire Police said.
There have been no arrests in connection with the shooting.
