Man dies in Sheffield double shooting near Bramall Lane
- Published
One man has died and another has been injured in a shooting in South Yorkshire.
A 30-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries in Clough Road, Sheffield, at 9.40 BST on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man, 31, was being treated for minor injuries in hospital, said South Yorkshire Police.
Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place as the force conducts enquiries.
