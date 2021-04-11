BBC News

Man dies in Sheffield double shooting near Bramall Lane

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe site of the shooting is close to Bramall Lane football ground

One man has died and another has been injured in a shooting in South Yorkshire.

A 30-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries in Clough Road, Sheffield, at 9.40 BST on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man, 31, was being treated for minor injuries in hospital, said South Yorkshire Police.

Officers remain at the scene and a cordon is in place as the force conducts enquiries.

