Jordan Caster: Easter Sunday M1 crash victim named
- Published
A 19-year-old who died in a crash on the M1 has been named by police.
Jordan Caster from Sheffield, and a 22-year-old man who has yet to be named by police, were both pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday.
The pair were in a white Volkswagen Golf which went through a barrier, hit trees and flipped on to its roof between junctions 30 and 31, near Woodhall, at about 19:30 BST.
Officers said no other vehicles were involved and appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.