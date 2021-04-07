Tobias Weller's fundraising pays for Sheffield hospital role
- Published
Young fundraiser 'Captain Tobias' says he feels "magnificent" after learning his donations will fund a new specialist children's hospital post.
Tobias Weller, 10, from Sheffield, was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to do a series of ongoing challenges during lockdown, raising more than £150,000.
Tobias, who has cerebral palsy and autism, split funds between his school and The Children's Hospital Charity.
The charity said a new role would be created, based in his home city.
The two-year Children's Exercise and Physical Activity Therapist post will be based at Ryegate Children's Centre.
Tobias said: "It makes me feel magnificent.
"If another child managed to achieve what I have achieved because of my fundraising I'll be chuffed to bits."
His fundraising has been praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Olympic gold medallist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who joined him for the end of his second marathon in August.
Tobias met his hero, Captain Sir Tom, when he was awarded the first Captain Tom Young Unsung Hero of the Year award at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year event in December.
'What a legacy'
His mum, Ruth Garbutt, said: "The Ryegate Centre plays a huge part in Tobias' ongoing care.
"He has visited regularly since he was less than a year old, seeing a range of therapists and consultants who endeavour to help Tobias progress as much as possible."
Tobias initially set out to raise £500 by walking 26.2 miles (42 km) over three months through his daily exercise in his Sheffield street, using a walker.
He is currently part-way through an Ironman challenge, adding 112 miles (180 km) on his tricycle and a 1.5-mile (2.4 km) swim to his marathon.
Ms Garbutt continued: "It is quite overwhelming to know that Tobias has raised money that will, potentially, change the lives of other children.
"We would both be delighted if one child was positively affected by his fundraising. The reality is that it is likely to affect many children's lives. What a legacy that is."
