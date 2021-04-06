BBC News

Doncaster: Fire crews fight Balby recycling centre blaze

image captionSouth Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service crews at the fire have been assisted by police and the Environment Agency

Fire crews have been working overnight to tackle a fire at a scrap metal recycling plant in Doncaster.

Sixty firefighters were called out to the blaze at Carr Hill in Balby at 21:20 GMT on Monday, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said.

About 40 remained at the scene early on Tuesday, with road closures in place and people urged to avoid the area.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to smoke.

The fire service also told drivers in the area to keep their windows closed and to turn off their air conditioning.

image captionThe fire sent plumes of smoke across the area, with emergency services telling people to stay away

