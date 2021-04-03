Rotherham delivery driver run over in parcels robbery
A delivery driver was run over and assaulted as two men on a moped tried to steal parcels from him.
Police said the driver challenged the men when he saw them trying to take the items on Alexandra Road in Rotherham at about 14:45 BST on Thursday.
Det Sgt Leanne Hearnshaw said the delivery driver was "then assaulted by them and knocked over after the moped was driven at him repeatedly".
The men are described as white and in their early 20s.
"This was a nasty assault on a man who was simply going about his daily job," said Ms Hearnshaw, from South Yorkshire Police.
"This should not be happening on our streets and everyone who witnessed this was left very distressed."
