Parents Steve and Sarah Thawley double cancer diagnosis
- Published
A couple with five children say they will "fight on together" after being told they both have terminal cancer.
Sarah Thawley, from Elsecar in Barnsley, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in March 2020, eight weeks after giving birth to her son.
Her husband, Steve, was then diagnosed with stage four gastric cancer in December.
The Thawleys said both cancers are incurable but treatable, and vowed to "just battle it together".
"We'll get through whatever it throws at us," Mr Thawley said.
A crowdfunder for the family "to treat themselves in whichever way they choose" has raised more than £12,000.
The couple's youngest, Arthur, was born in March 2020 at the start of the first lockdown and two months later Mrs Thawley went to hospital with stomach pain.
A CT scan found breast cancer had spread to her liver, lungs and bones and she was told she only had a few weeks to live.
After a round of treatment she is back home with her family.
"Seeing how strong Sarah was from her illness spurred me on so much," said Mr Thawley whose own gastric cancer diagnosis in December came just two months after his wife finished her initial treatment.
"I thought, if she can come from the brink, I can do this. Sarah's my hero," he said.
Mrs Thawley has two other children, eight and 10, and Mr Thawley has two, 17 and 22.
"Mine are quite grown-up now but they still need their dad," he said.
"You do always need your mum and dad," Mrs Thawley added. "I do not know where I'd be without my parents."
Mr Thawley said there was "no point moping".
"Moping will just spoil our kids' future, we just have to get on with it. We need to see our kids grow up," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.