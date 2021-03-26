Boy aged 15 and two men convicted of South Yorkshire killing
A 15-year-old boy and two men have been found guilty of killing a man in a "feral attack" in South Yorkshire.
Jerry Appicella, 51, was ambushed and beaten with a metal bar and a brick as he made his way home from a shop in Denaby Main, near Doncaster in December 2019, police said.
Shae Nicholson, 20, Martell Fabian Brown, 24, and a 15-year-old boy were convicted following a four-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
The trio will be sentenced on 3 May.
South Yorkshire Police said the court heard how their motive for the attack was simply "because they wanted to", but that various other factors, such as Mr Appicella's sexuality, his appearance, or his alcohol dependency possibly played a part.
Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer said the "brutal attack" was captured on CCTV. He said the group had been hanging around a shop "being rowdy, creating a hostile atmosphere for shoppers".
"On that particular evening, Mr Appicella came to the attention of these four men, who taunted and mocked him while he was in the shop," he said.
"The four waited outside the shop and Mr Appicella began to make his way home down a nearby alleyway. What he didn't know, was that the group had come up with a plan to ambush him.
"CCTV footage clearly shows Nicholson, crouched down, lying in wait and the others stalking him from behind."
Mr Palmer said the gang ran off after a woman came to Mr Appicella's assistance and helped him to his home.
Officers discovered his body at his house on Craganour Place 12 days later, when his family reported him missing.
A post-mortem examination concluded his cause of death was severe head trauma.
Nicholson, of no fixed address, was convicted of murder, Brown of Colliery Road, Doncaster and the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of manslaughter.
A fourth man was found not guilty.
