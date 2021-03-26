Barnsley man who choked on burger 'unlawfully killed'
- Published
A man who died after a support worker took him to a pub for a burger was unlawfully killed, an inquest found.
Tony Wilkinson, 57, from Barnsley, had a genetic condition known as Fragile X syndrome, which causes learning challenges and intellectual disability.
He died after he began choking in a pub at Manchester Airport in April 2018, while eating a Bronx burger.
His family said he was only supposed to be given mashed food, and said he was failed by his care company.
A jury at Sheffield Coroner's Court returned a verdict this week that Mr Wilkinson was unlawfully killed.
Mr Wilkinson had been in the care of Stars Social Support Limited - a private company which specialises in providing care packages for adults - on behalf of Barnsley Council since 2014.
His family said although he was only supposed to be given mashed food and thickened drinks, support workers often gave him unsuitable meals.
Mr Wilkinson was given 24-hour care and supervision by Stars staff, after a choking incident in 2018.
Prior to that he had been supported at a day care centre with staff visiting his shared accommodation.
His family said Mr Wilkinson was unable to manage his own eating and drinking, and staff were warned he faced a serious risk of choking.
Mr Wilkinson's sisters June Mcdonald and Linda Swallow said in a statement: "We wouldn't trust them to look after a goldfish now.
"The untimely death of our brother was preventable and avoidable, and a jury has now found it to have been unlawful."
They added: "Had this company acted in the way it should have, our brother would still be with us today."
They added: "All of this has greatly impacted our mental health and our brother deserved so much better.
"Hopefully lessons are learned from all involved."
The family's solicitor said Stars Social Support must now provide the coroner with details of measures being taken to address the concerns raised.
The company, which has been approached for comment, is currently under review by the Care Quality Commission.
