Richard Dyson: Arrested men bailed in murder probe
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating a man's disappearance over a year ago have been released on bail, police say.
Richard Dyson, 58, from Barnsley, was last seen by his daughter in November 2019.
Police initially started a missing person inquiry, but now believe Mr Dyson may have been killed.
The two men, aged 43 and 51, both from Barnsley, were arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary last week.
South Yorkshire Police said they had been released on bail "as the inquiry continues".
Two other men, a 67-year-old from Rotherham and a 68-year-old from Barnsley, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on 10 March have also been released on bail.
Mr Dyson was reported missing on 25 November 2019 after he failed to turn up for a pre-arranged meeting with his daughter.
He was last seen on 17 November at about 23:00 GMT, walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland.
Detectives have renewed their appeal for information about Mr Dyson's disappearance.
Det Insp Neil Coop said: "I am convinced there are members of the local community who hold information that may be the key to us fully understanding what has happened to Richard."
He added: "At the centre of all of this is Richard's 20-year-old daughter. She has experienced trauma none of us should go through since she last saw her dad in November 2019.
"My team and I are fully committed to finding the answers she desperately needs, allowing her to move on with her life in some way."
