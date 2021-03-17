Richard Dyson: New murder arrests over missing Barnsley man
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a man who has been missing for over a year.
Richard Dyson, 58, from Barnsley, was last seen by his daughter in November 2019.
Police initially started a missing person inquiry, but now believe Mr Dyson may have been killed.
Two men from Barnsley, aged 43 and 51, were arrested on Wednesday and remain in custody, according to police.
They have also been arrested on suspicion of burglary, South Yorkshire Police said.
Mr Dyson's 20-year-old daughter last saw her father on 15 November 2019, but he subsequently missed their next arranged meeting.
He was reported missing on Monday 25 November 2019.
Two other men, a 67-year-old from Rotherham and a 68-year-old from Barnsley, who were arrested on Wednesday 10 March on suspicion of murder have since been bailed, police said.
