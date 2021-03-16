South Yorkshire officer rams car about to go wrong way on M18
A police officer crashed into a car to protect other motorists as it was about to be driven the wrong way down a motorway, a police force has said.
The officer rammed the vehicle as it approached the slip road at junction 4 of the M18 near Doncaster on Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit.
South Yorkshire Police's Operational Support Unit said the "split-second" decision had "saved lives".
"It chills us to the bone to think what might have happened," the force added.
Writing on Facebook, South Yorkshire Police Ops said the Volvo had been seen being driven at high speed and overtaking other vehicles "dangerously" on the A630 West Moor Link.
The danger then "went literally off the charts" as the driver went to drive the wrong way onto the motorway, prompting the pursuing officer to ram the vehicle.
"We cannot let that happen. He could have killed someone if he had successfully committed down the slip road," the force said.
Paying tribute to the quick-thinking officer, they said he had "put himself into harm's way to protect others".
South Yorkshire Police said a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, failing to stop and dangerous driving in connection with the incident.
He has been released under investigation.
The officer was not injured in the collision, the force added.
