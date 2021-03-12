Smart motorway death widow criticises 'silly' safety ad
A motorway safety advert featuring two squashed flies advising a driver is a "bad joke", a woman whose husband was killed on a smart motorway has said.
Claire Mercer wrote on the Smart Motorways Kill page on Facebook that the advert was "foul" and "outrageous".
Jason Mercer and another driver Alexandru Murgeanu died on a section of the M1 in South Yorkshire in 2019.
Highways England said the advert was "light-hearted" in tone and designed to deliver life-saving information.
The advert features two flies advising a driver to go left after a warning light appears on the dashboard.
They urge the driver to either leave the motorway at the next junction or pull into an emergency refuge area and leave the vehicle.
A tweet of the campaign video by Highways England attracted a number of negative comments:
If something goes wrong with your vehicle while you're driving, and it's safe to do so, #Go_Left to your nearest emergency area, hard shoulder or leave at the next exit. https://t.co/6Okk9cs8nj pic.twitter.com/ClNqQ8CyZW— Highways England (@HighwaysEngland) March 10, 2021
Mrs Mercer, 44, from Rotherham, said: "I thought it was a spoof. They had two people dressed as squashed flies on the windscreen - did they not see the analogy?
"What happened to our loved ones, without going into the details, they weren't in their vehicles when they were hit.
"This is a silly, bad joke about a serious and hurtful subject," she added.
Mr Mercer, 44, and Mr Murgeanu, 22, from Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, had pulled over to exchange details of a minor collision on a section of the M1 without a hard shoulder.
They were both instantly killed when a lorry ploughed into them near junction 34 at Meadowhall in June 2019.
At the inquest into the men's deaths, the coroner found the lack of a hard shoulder had contributed to their deaths.
Smart motorways, which use technology to maintain the flow of traffic and give information on overhead displays, have existed in England since 2002.
The all-lane-running version - which involves opening the hard shoulder permanently to drivers - began in 2014.
Another version uses a "dynamic hard shoulder", which opens and closes to traffic, depending on congestion.
The Commons Transport Select Committee is investigating smart motorway safety.
South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said he thought the advert was "insensitive" and "provocative".
Mike Wilson, Highways England chief highway engineer offered his "deepest sympathies" to those involved.
"We are determined to do all we can to make our roads as safe as possible.
"Although the tone of the campaign is light-hearted, it is designed to deliver life-saving information in an accessible and memorable way and to keep people safe," he added.
