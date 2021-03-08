Back to school: Children 'welcomed back with open arms' at Valley Park Published 1 hour ago

image caption Children at Valley Park Primary all seemed excited to return to school and see their friends

As schools across England open their doors to all pupils after another period of home learning, the focus for many is on returning to routine.

At Valley Park Primary School in Sheffield, teachers greeted pupils with bubbles and balloons, and parents were happy for children to return.

Head teacher Lauren Johnstone, who only started her job in January, said pupils' wellbeing was her priority.

"It's about welcoming children back with open arms," she said.

Pupils were given bagels for breakfast before taking part in yoga, mindfulness and meditation. All year groups took part in an art activity about what their vision for school life would be like.

'It has been difficult but we've enjoyed it'

image caption Kerry Allen has been home-schooling her two eldest children, including Ronnie, who attends Valley Park Primary

Kerry Allen has been home-schooling son Ronnie and both looked forward to the return of lessons.

"To be honest it's been quite difficult," Ms Allen said. "I've got children with special needs - one in secondary school and one in primary - and an 18-month-old.

"School has been really understanding and we have managed to get quite a lot of work done. It has been difficult but we've enjoyed it."

She said being in school was "the only way they are going to get the interaction that they need."

Ms Allen praised the school for its communication and said children had been well prepared for the week ahead.

'It is going to make life so much easier'

image caption The Cambridge family were all looking forward to the first day back at school

Kirsten and Dean Cambridge have been working at home while home-schooling their primary-aged children Ethan, Aria and Olivia.

Mrs Cambridge said: "We're all very excited to be back at school today, it has been a long time coming. I think it's going to be a lot better for them to be finally back."

Her husband said it would make life so much easier, and would make a big change from "having a meeting without the kids running up and down the stairs, quickly putting myself on mute".

"It's bit of normality for these guys to see their friends and get some normality back," he said.

Ethan said home school was very different "because at school you get to see all your friends, and at home you only get to see them on Fridays on a Zoom call".

'She has been so excited'

image caption NHS key worker Laura Scott is looking forward to things returning to normal

Laura Scott, 36, said her daughter Lila, six, had been looking forward to seeing her friends again.

"She has been here through both lockdowns anyway, but to get all her friends back, she has been so excited," she said.

"I think it's a big thing, because they have been out for so long they could all be at different stages, it's about getting them up to speed and back to normality."

'The main thing is that they are happy and well'

image caption Head teacher Lauren Johnstone only started her job in January, on the day schools closed

Ms Johnstone, who only began her role in January, said it would be the first time she had seen all 450 children back in school since her appointment.

"The importance is that we find our groove so that they are happy, they are learning," she said.

"There will be an element of looking at the information they have retained, but for us it is about getting children back into routines.

"The constant theme from parents has been that the children are struggling with their mental health, they are missing their friends or they are not happy. We have tried to do live lessons so they can have some social interaction.

"The main thing is that they are happy and well, which is why we have gone over and above today, so it's something that stays with them forever."

She said teachers were able to spot any signs of vulnerability or distress, as they "know the children really well and see the children as their family."

image caption The school has had between 60 and 80 pupils in over lockdown, the head teacher added

