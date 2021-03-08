Amy-Leanne Stringfellow: Ex-soldier killed by fiancé who was on bail
A former soldier was fatally beaten and stabbed by her fiancé who was on bail for assaulting her, an inquest has heard.
Terence Papworth, 45, used a vodka bottle and ornamental sword in the "sustained" attack against Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, 26.
Mr Papworth had been charged and released on bail over an assault on his partner a month earlier.
Coroner Louise Slater recorded a conclusion of unlawful killing.
Doncaster Coroner's Court heard a post-mortem examination found 58 different injuries, including a stab wound to Ms Stringfellow's neck and fractures to her cheek, jaw and eye sockets.
The former Army reservist, who had served in Afghanistan, met Papworth in October 2019 and got engaged two months later on New Year's Eve, the court heard.
In a statement, Ms Stringfellow's mother, Jacqueline Fareham, said Papworth had "initially appeared to be perfect" and she had treated him "like one of the family".
However, the inquest heard, Papworth was charged in May with assault after he allegedly threatened Ms Stringfellow with a gun.
He was bailed on the condition he would not have any contact with Ms Stringfellow, and was released to appear at court again in July.
But on 5 June Ms Stringfellow, who had told her mother she was going to stay with a friend in Bridlington, went to Papworth's home in Dryden Road, Balby, Doncaster.
When officers were called to the house shortly before midnight they found her "motionless and covered in blood" in an upstairs bedroom. She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
Two small silver ornamental swords were found next to the bed and there was broken glass on the floor.
Pathologist Dr Charles Wilson, who performed the post-mortem examination on Ms Stringfellow, said she died from a "sustained and forceful multi-modal assault."
The inquest heard Mr Papworth had left the house before officers arrived and gone to his mother's home before handing himself in to police.
He also calls several people to confess, telling one friend "I've killed her, I've done it, I've had enough".
Recording her conclusion, coroner Mrs Slater said: "Amy-Leanne was obviously very much loved and cherished by her family and friends and clearly will not be forgotten."
Papworth died in Leeds Prison in November 2020. South Yorkshire Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to Ms Stringfellow's death.
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation looking at officers' involvement in the run-up to Ms Stringfellow's death, is ongoing, the inquest heard.
