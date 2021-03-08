Manchester Arena attack victim's memorial bench destroyed in Sheffield
A memorial bench dedicated to a Manchester Arena terror attack victim has been destroyed in an arson attack.
The seat, in memory of Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, was torched on Saturday evening in the city, the fire service said.
Ms Brewster, 32, was among 22 people killed in the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.
Councillor Ben Miskell, who represents the Arbourthorne area where the bench was located, said he was "outraged".
"I felt angry that people would have the audacity to burn a bench that meant so much to people in our community," he added.
The fire, which spread to a nearby community centre, was reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service shortly after 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
Three crews tackled the flames for an hour.
Mr Miskell said those behind the attack "should be ashamed of themselves".
He added: "Not only have they destroyed a bench dedicated to a young woman who tragically lost her life in a terror attack, but they have also caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a well-loved community building."
He said he believed the arson was "perhaps linked to some of the anti-social behaviour we've seen over the last few weeks and months" in the area and ideas had been floated to get a replacement bench.
"There've been lots of offers of help from residents to buy a new bench and people saying they'll reach into their pockets and contribute to that themselves, which is absolutely wonderful."
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Our investigation as to the cause of the fire is completed and it was found to have been started deliberately."
She said any further investigations into the incident would be handled by the police.
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for a comment.
