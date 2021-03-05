Doncaster man jailed after woman nearly dies in arson attack
An arsonist who started a fire which left a woman fighting for her life after suffering 60% burns has been jailed for four years.
Connor O'Rourke started the blaze at a house in Wadworth, near Doncaster, after rowing with one of the residents.
A 40-year-old woman, who was one of five people inside, was so badly burned she was not initially expected to survive, police said.
O'Rourke, 23, from Doncaster, was found guilty of arson after a trial.
Sheffield Crown Court heard O'Rourke had been seen outside a property in Ratten Row on the night of 26 June, pouring fuel over the front garden and bins, before setting them alight.
The fire then spread to the house, engulfing it in smoke and flames.
South Yorkshire Police said a second woman in the house, aged 20, suffered burns to her legs. The three other occupants were not injured.
Det Insp Lee Townley said: "I can only imagine the fear that engulfed the occupants of that home in the moments following O'Rourke lighting the fire."
He added the 40-year-old victim suffered injuries to 60% of her body.
The family, he said, had been left "traumatised" and he welcomed the "significant" sentence imposed.
O'Rourke, of Beechfield Road, was found guilty of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.
