Maria Howarth murder: David Bestwick jailed for life
- Published
A killer who called police after strangling a woman in a "mindless, violent" attack has been jailed for life.
David Bestwick, 60, rang officers after assaulting Maria Howarth at a property on School Lane in Greenhill, Sheffield.
Ms Howarth, 44, was found critically injured on 6 September 2020. She died in hospital two days later.
Bestwick was jailed for murder at Sheffield Crown Court and told he would serve at least 17 years.
Police arrested Bestwick, of Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, at the scene and he was charged with attempted murder but, following Ms Howarth's death, this was changed to murder.
Det Ch Insp James Axe said: "Bestwick himself made the initial call to police in the early hours of [the] Sunday morning, claiming he had strangled Maria.
"When our officers arrived, she had critical injuries and was rushed to hospital.
"Sadly, such was the extent of the damage caused to her body her injuries were to prove fatal and a post-mortem concluded she died from strangulation."
After the sentencing, the officer added: "Bestwick will now spend a considerable period of time behind bars for his mindless, violent crime that took a woman's life."
Ms Howarth's family said in a statement: "No sentence, however long, is as long as the sentence the family will have to endure with this heinous crime that has been committed."
