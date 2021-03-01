Sheffield 'last little mester' Stan Shaw dies at 94
A world-renowned knife maker believed to be one of Sheffield's last cutlery craftsmen of his type has died.
Stan Shaw, 94, operated out of various cutlery works for almost 80 years. Mr Shaw and other workers like him were known in the city as little mesters.
He numbered many well-known clients over his long career including the Queen, Elvis Presley and several US presidents.
Jane Lees, Mr Shaw's daughter, said the "Sheffield legend" had died on Friday.
"He was just a lovely man," she said.
Mr Shaw became an apprentice at 14 and went on to be one of many little mesters working in the city, focusing on forging, grinding and finishing blades.
Little mester is a term used to describe self-employed cutlery craftsmen in the Sheffield area.
"He is the last little mester, no matter what anyone says," Mrs Lees said.
Mr Shaw said he was proud to be able to do what he did in a BBC interview in 2018.
"You've got to have a love for it," he said.
"I always try and make the next knife better. You never do like, but that's the attitude you've got to have."
Mr Shaw had a four year-long order book, but was forced to stop working in 2019 due to ill health.
However, he did continue to show off his skills to the public at .Kelham Island Museum.
"It would start off as a lump of metal and he'd hand craft it into a lovely knife with engraving," Mrs Lees said of her father's skills.
"Really one of a kind, his work. We've got a lot of stuff which is priceless and it'll never be sold."
Mr Shaw was awarded a BEM in the Queen's New Year's Honours list in 2017 for his services to manufacturing in the city.
