Nazir Ahmed: Jury discharged in former peer's child abuse trial
The jury in the trial of a former Labour peer accused of sexually abusing children when he was a teenager has been discharged.
Nazir Ahmed, 63, denied two counts of attempting to rape a girl under 16, indecent assault of a boy under 14 and raping a boy under 16.
The alleged offences were said to date from the 1970s when Mr Ahmed, formerly Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, was 14.
Jurors were told they were being discharged for legal reasons.
At Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said discussions with the prosecution and defence teams were ongoing.
Mr Ahmed's brothers, Mohammed Farouq, 70, and Mohammed Tariq, 65, also from Rotherham, were accused of indecent assault of a boy under 14, but were unfit to plead and faced a trial of the facts.
