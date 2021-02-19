Nazir Ahmed: Woman felt 'moral responsibility' to reveal alleged abuse
- Published
A woman who told police a former Labour peer attempted to rape her when he was a teenager and she was a child said she felt a "moral responsibility" to come forward, a court has heard.
Nazir Ahmed, 63, is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court charged with a number of sexual offences dating back to the 1970s.
The woman claims Mr Ahmed tried to rape her more than once.
Mr Ahmed, formerly known as Lord Ahmed of Rotherham, denies the charges.
'Moral responsibility'
The woman told detectives in 2016 she had become aware Mr Ahmed might have access to much younger relatives.
During an interview with specially trained detectives which was played in court, the woman said: "They are at significant risk because he's going to do what he did to me.
"They're so little and I now have a moral responsibility."
She alleged that on more than one occasion in the early 1970s, Mr Ahmed held her down and tried to rape her before he eventually let her go.
The woman said she told no-one at the time, explaining: "I thought I had let him do that to me and I felt dirty."
She added: "I have never forgotten, I have tried. I have really tried to erase that memory and I cannot do it."
She told police she had been through counselling and had talked about needing revenge.
"I have not had justice for what he did to me," she told detectives.
Mr Ahmed denies two counts of attempting to rape a girl under 16, indecent assault of a boy under 14 and raping a boy under 16, all in the early 1970s.
His brothers, Mohammed Farouq, 70, and Mohammed Tariq, 65, also from Rotherham, are accused of indecent assault of a boy under 14, but are unfit to plead and face a trial of the facts.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.