Hillside Primary: Denaby Main school closure 'kick in teeth'
- Published
Plans to close a primary school are a "kick in the teeth" for staff and will leave pupils and parents in "disarray", a union has said.
Astrea Academy Trust said falling pupil numbers meant Hillside Primary in Denaby Main, Doncaster, was "less than half full".
The GMB Union said it was "not the time" to close the school during a pandemic.
The trust said nearby schools had capacity to take on affected pupils.
Deanne Ferguson, from the union, said the decision would put three teaching posts and 10 support staff roles at risk.
She accused the school of discussing its plans behind closed doors without informing unions.
"This is a kick in the teeth for hard-working front-line key workers and makes a mockery of the consultation process," she said.
"The GMB union will fight tooth and nail to support its members and campaign for the school to remain open to provide vital support to children and parents."
A spokesperson for Astrea said: "Our focus has been to support our colleagues at the school by engaging with them directly and we have begun discussions with unions concurrently to allow the maximum time for both sets of discussions."
The trust said there were more primary school places in the local area than are currently needed.
"We recognise this is a difficult situation for staff and will be providing all the support possible, including exploring options to take up roles elsewhere in the Astrea family," it added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.