Sheffield shootings: Jury discharged in 'drive-by shooting' trial
The jury in the trial of four people accused of attempting to kill a man in a gangland feud has been discharged.
Joshua Mottershead, 21, Niki Haycock, 22, Demi Dunford, 24, and Molly Mayer, 22, were said to have plotted to murder Ryan Ducker in Sheffield on 30 June.
Prosecutors alleged he was the intended victim of two drive-by shootings in the Arbourthorne area of the city.
All four from Sheffield denied a charge of conspiracy to murder.
Ms Dunford also denied a charge of arson.
However, after a trial which started on 8 January at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC discharged the jury on Monday for legal reasons.
