Conisbrough shootings: Two in court charged with attempted murder
- Published
A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a series of shootings in a town.
Three men were injured in the shootings in Park Road, Daylands Avenue and March Vale Rise in Conisbrough in November, South Yorkshire Police said.
Joe Edward Roberts, 20, and Nicola Butler, 44, both of Windmill Avenue, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.
Both were remanded in custody and are due in court again on 13 September.
Mr Roberts is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, arson with intent to endanger life, and violent disorder.
Ms Butler is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
