Lewis Williams shooting: Four charged with murder
- Published
Four people have appeared in court charged with murdering a man who fatally shot in a street.
Lewis Williams, 20, died from a shotgun wound to his face and neck sustained in Wath Road, Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on 11 January.
Ryan Nisbet, 21, Jack Parkes, 20, and two boys aged 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.
A trial date was set for 6 September 2021.
The two teenagers, together with Mr Nisbet, of Springwood Road, Barnsley, and Mr Parkes, of Arnold Crescent, Doncaster, were remanded in custody.
Mr Parkes is also charged with criminal damage.
A 54-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been bailed, according to South Yorkshire Police.
A 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of ammunition has also been bailed.
A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder, have also been bailed, police added.
