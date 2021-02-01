Sheffield murder: Two men and a woman bailed
Three people arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Sheffield have been released on bail.
The 45-year-old victim was found with serious injuries on High Green Road at about 01:00 GMT on Saturday and died while being taken to hospital.
Police said a post-mortem examination revealed he died from a bleed on the brain, "but further medical examination is required".
Two men aged 25 and 31 and a 19-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said they have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
