BBC News

Sheffield: Two men die after vehicle goes into river

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice said it received reports the vehicle entered the River Don on Saturday evening

Two men have died after a vehicle went into a river close to a shopping centre.

South Yorkshire Police said it received reports the vehicle had entered the River Don off Meadowhall Way in Sheffield at 19:10 GMT on Saturday.

Two men, aged 20 and 24, were taken to the Northern General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Family members have been informed and Meadowhall Way is closed as inquiries continue, the force added.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe River Don curves around the Meadowhall shopping centre, close to the M1

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.