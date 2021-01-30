Sheffield: Two arrests as seriously injured man dies
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died near Sheffield.
A 45-year-old man was found with serious injuries on South Road, High Green, about 01:00 GMT on Saturday, said South Yorkshire Police.
The man, who has not been identified, died as he was being taken to hospital, said the force.
A man, 25, and a woman, 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and both are in custody.
A post-mortem examination on the dead man is due to take place, the force added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.