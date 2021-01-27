Lewis Williams shooting: Man, 54, arrested over Mexborough death
A 54-year-old man is the ninth person arrested in connection with a fatal street shooting.
Lewis Williams, 20, died on 11 January from a shotgun wound sustained in Wath Road, Mexborough.
The arrested man, from Rotherham, was questioned by South Yorkshire Police officers on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and then bailed.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, charged with Mr Williams' murder are next due to appear in court on 1 February.
Police said a 20-year-old man has also been charged with murder.
Another 20-year old man from Doncaster who was arrested on suspicion of murder on 22 January has been bailed pending further inquiries.
A 49-year-old man from Doncaster, also arrested on 22 January on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of ammunition, has been bailed pending further inquiries.
A 32-year-old man from Doncaster and a 22-year-old man from Rotherham remain on police bail while inquiries continue.
Two other men, both aged 20, also remain on bail as part of the investigation.
