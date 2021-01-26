Covid: Mass vaccine centres 'waste of money', GPs claim
New mass coronavirus vaccination centres opening across England are a "waste of money and effort", according to some GPs.
On Monday, 32 extra centres opened across the country, including one at Sheffield's FlyDSA arena.
Sheffield medic Dr Ollie Hart said GPs were capable of administering the vaccine but that problems with the supply chain were slowing up delivery.
The government said more doses of the vaccine were on their way.
Dr Hart said his team had vaccinated almost 5,000 people, but now won't deliver jabs for seven days because of a lack of supply.
"It's just really frustrating to be limited by the supply chain, rather than our capacity to deliver it", he said.
'A really expensive national headline'
He said his local team could vaccinate the priority groups in his area of Sheffield in a month, without the need for mass centres.
"It feels a bit like it's a high-profile way of saying something is being done, but actually in terms of delivering and performing, I can't see any need why we have them."
Dr Dean Eggitt, who represents GPs in Doncaster, said the opening of the centres was done as a "really expensive national headline".
"I'm not sure I understand the point of them", he said. "GPs are doing a great job, pharmacies are doing a great job, vaccinating huge numbers of people.
"The rate-limiting step is getting access to the vaccine - we just haven't got enough of it to give out."
'A 40 mile round trip'
Dr Eggitt added some patients will now have a 40 mile round trip to Sheffield Arena to get their vaccine, rather than a local pharmacy or GP surgery.
The government said "millions of doses" were being delivered in the coming week, with them remaining on track to offer first vaccinations to the top four priority groups by mid-February.
"Supply remains the limiting factor and, as the public would expect, we're prioritising those most at risk from this disease across the country", a spokesperson added.
