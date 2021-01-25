Manchester to Sheffield road tunnel could be dropped
- Published
Ambitious plans for a twin bore road tunnel between Sheffield and Manchester should be dropped, according to Transport for the North (TfN).
The body talked of "significant challenges" and said "there should be no further" plans in a letter to Grant Shapps, the transport secretary.
The idea of a 25-mile (40km) Trans-Pennine Tunnel was unveiled in 2016.
The distance between Manchester and Sheffield is about 40 miles (64km) but TfN said "road connectivity is poor".
The journey between the two cities takes 80 minutes in uncongested conditions which makes the pair "the poorest connected" cities across the North of England, according to TfN.
A report by Highways England in 2020 found the proposed dual-carriageway tunnel would pass through the "highest and most difficult terrain" but could significantly increase journeys between the two cities.
The route would cost up to £12bn to complete, it added.
Plans could still be considered for a shorter single-bore tunnel if financially viable, the TfN letter to Mr Shapps said.
There was also "still a strong case for improving strategic connectivity between Manchester and Sheffield" and there should be improvements to the A628 Woodhead Pass and A616, it added.
The Woodhead Pass can often be closed by wintry weather across the Pennines.
The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.