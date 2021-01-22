Lewis Williams death: Further arrests over Mexborough street shooting
- Published
Two more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.
Lewis Williams, 20, died on 11 January from a shotgun wound suffered in Wath Road, Mexborough.
South Yorkshire Police said two men aged 20 and 49 were arrested on Friday in connection with his death, bringing the total number of arrests to eight.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with Mr Williams' murder and are next due to appear in court on 1 February.
Police said one of the men arrested on Friday, a 20-year-old from Barnsley, was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 49-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession of ammunition.
Both are being held in police custody.
Four other men, aged between 20 and 32, who have been arrested in connection with Mr Williams' death have been released on bail.
