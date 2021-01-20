Boy charged over threats to bus drivers in Sheffield
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a series of threats made to bus drivers in Sheffield.
The teenager, who cannot be named, is charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.
It relates to incidents last September in which bus drivers were threatened while working in the Firth Park area, South Yorkshire Police said.
The boy will appear at Sheffield Youth Court on 24 February.
He has also been charged with criminal damage, theft and theft of a motor vehicle.
Police said a second boy, aged 14, who was arrested in connection with the incidents, has been served a youth conditional caution.
