BBC News

Boy charged over threats to bus drivers in Sheffield

Published

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a series of threats made to bus drivers in Sheffield.

The teenager, who cannot be named, is charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

It relates to incidents last September in which bus drivers were threatened while working in the Firth Park area, South Yorkshire Police said.

The boy will appear at Sheffield Youth Court on 24 February.

  • More stories from around Yorkshire

He has also been charged with criminal damage, theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said a second boy, aged 14, who was arrested in connection with the incidents, has been served a youth conditional caution.

Related Topics

  • Sheffield

More on this story

  • Sheffield bus driver threats: Boys aged 13 and 15 arrested

    Published
    4 October 2020

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.