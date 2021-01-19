Sheffield flat fire: Woman catches baby lowered to safety
A woman caught a baby being lowered to safety from a second floor window after a suspected arson attack at a flat.
Maxine Claxton, 29, ran to help after hearing screams from the burning flat in Batemoor Road, Sheffield, on Monday.
The baby girl's mother had tied a makeshift rope around the infant's stomach so she could be passed into Ms Claxton's arms.
South Yorkshire Police said three men had been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
Ms Claxton, a mother of four, said she was putting her children to bed when she heard screams for help.
While waiting for the fire service to arrive, she ran into the block of flats and banged on doors to try to get people out.
When she came out, she saw a couple with the baby were trapped in the neighbouring flat to where the fire had started.
"The poor mother looked terrified - you could hear the fear in her voice," Ms Claxton said.
"She had no choice but to pass the baby out of the window. She lowered her as far as she could and then I caught her."
Firefighters rescued the baby's mum and a man, as well as a third man trapped in another flat.
Ms Claxton said: "My kids keep telling me I'm a superhero but I'm not.
"I didn't think about it - I just did what any decent human being would do."
Another man, Russell Wood, 37, also helped get residents to safety by banging on people's doors.
He pulled a man out of the flat where the fire started.
Mr Russell said he and his girlfriend had been left homeless because of the damage caused to their home by the blaze.
South Yorkshire Police said officers had been called to reports a middle floor flat had deliberately been set on fire.
A spokesperson said: "Three men have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. A scene remains at the flat while inquiries continue."
