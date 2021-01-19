Smart motorway death 'treated as PR exercise by transport minister'
The widow of a man killed on a smart motorway has accused Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of treating his death as a PR exercise.
Claire Mercer's husband Jason, 44, was stopped on a section of the M1 with no hard shoulder when a lorry smashed into his car on 7 June 2019.
Mrs Mercer said Mr Shapps had tried to "manage" her during phone calls in an bid to "PR his way out" of the issue.
The government has been approached for comment.
Mrs Mercer has been campaigning for smart motorways to be scrapped since her husband and another driver, Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, were killed in the crash.
She said her local MP Sarah Champion had been "very supportive", putting her in touch with various government departments and passing her phone number to Mr Shapps at his request.
'Grieving widow'
Mrs Mercer said Mr Shapps had called but she felt he was trying to "manage" her and "PR his way out of this."
Speaking to Nicky Campbell on BBC Radio 5Live, she said one phone call, before the government announced a review into smart motorways, "was definitely a PR exercise".
She believed Mr Shapps had "wanted me to basically agree everything and say that I was on board, and then they could parade me as the grieving widow that agreed with them".
"I very definitely didn't and I told him that," she said.
"The review was just a paperwork exercise and a PR exercise."
At an inquest on Monday, coroner David Urpeth concluded Mr Mercer and Mr Murgeanu were unlawfully killed - a conclusion that surprised Mrs Mercer.
"When the coroner said... that the smart motorways contributed to the death, I cried, several of my family members gasped and I was crying and I got in a bit of a state," she said.
Mr Urpeth also warned there was "an ongoing risk of future deaths" from smart motorways without a hard shoulder.
He said he would write to Highways England and Mr Shapps to request a review of the roads.
Highways England said it was addressing many of the points raised.
