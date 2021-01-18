CCTV released of 'shocking' Rotherham bus stop mugging
- Published
Police have released "shocking" footage in which an 89-year-old woman was knocked to the ground by a female attacker at a bus stop in daylight.
After pulling the pensioner to the ground, Kirsty Moxon, 31, ran off with the victim's handbag and walking frame.
Police quickly identified her from CCTV footage from a nearby pub and she was arrested and charged within hours.
Moxon, of Whitegate Walk, was jailed for the mugging she carried out in Wingfield, Rotherham in November.
PC Jack Mitchell, from South Yorkshire Police, said it was a "particularly shocking incident" and the pensioner required a prolonged period of recovery, which took away her independence.
The stolen handbag also contained £300 cash, bank cards and car keys.
Mr Mitchell said local people "rallied round" to help, adding: "The robbery provoked a tremendous response from the local community who set up a fundraiser to reimburse the woman for the money Moxon had stolen."
Moxon pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court and was jailed on Thursday for two-and-a-half years.
