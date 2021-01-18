Sheffield shootings: Woman describes moment gunman opened fire on home
- Published
A woman has described the moment a gunman opened fire on her home in an alleged murder bid.
Tracey Gooderham told Sheffield Crown Court she heard up to five bangs before her husband shouted "I've been shot".
Prosecutors say the gunman shot at the house in Sheffield on 30 June with the intention of killing Ryan Ducker over a gangland feud.
Joshua Mottershead, Niki Haycock, Demi Dunford and Molly Mayer all deny conspiracy to murder.
Mrs Gooderham told jurors she had been upstairs at her home in Errington Avenue at the time of the attack at about 21:30 BST.
"I heard bangs that I thought were fireworks then I just heard my husband shouting 'I've been shot'," she said.
"I ran downstairs and in the living room there was glass everywhere and bullet holes in the ceiling and walls."
The court heard her husband suffered a cut to his nose thought to have been caused by flying glass.
Prosecutors allege the property was targeted as the defendants believed it was Mr Ducker's home, however, they said he had recently swapped homes with Mrs Gooderham, the mother of his girlfriend.
Shortly after the attack in Errington Avenue, shots were also fired at a property in Aylward Road at about 21:40.
Witness Rachel Colgrave said she heard a car "screech round the corner" and then heard five or six bangs.
When she looked out of her window, she said, she saw a person standing "half-in half-out" of the passenger side of a silver car with their arm "extended out, pointing towards the house".
She said the person had then got back into the car before it was driven away.
Prosecutors allege Mr Mottershead and Mr Haycock were the gunmen and say Ms Dunford and Ms Mayer played "significant roles" in the conspiracy, with Ms Dunford alleged to have set fire to the car used in both attacks.
Barrister Stephen Wood QC told jurors previously that Mr Mottershead had admitted being the gunman but said he did not intend to hurt anyone.
Mr Mottershead, 21, of St Aidan's Avenue, Mr Haycock, 22, of Ironside Close, Ms Dunford, 24, of Derby Street, and Ms Mayer, 22, of Callow Drive, all in Sheffield, also deny conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Ms Dunford also denies a charge of arson.
The trial continues.