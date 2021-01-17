Third man charged over Sheffield double shooting
A third man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a double shooting.
South Yorkshire Police said shots were fired at a man and two women outside a house on Castledale Croft, Sheffield, on 6 January.
Further shots were fired after the man, believed to have been the intended target, fled to nearby Prince of Wales Road, the force added.
Connor Hadi, 27, of Toll Bar Avenue, is due to appear in court on Monday.
Bradley Jenkins, 27, of Waverley View, and Kai Smith, 18, of Villiers Close, were charged with attempted murder on Wednesday and have been remanded in custody.
A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.
The male victim, aged 23, suffered shotgun wounds to his arms and legs. A woman also required hospital treatment, but was later discharged.
