Covid: Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals volunteer appeal
A hospital trust is appealing for volunteers to help keep patients in touch with relatives who are unable to visit due to the lockdown.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospital Trust is currently treating 128 patients with Covid, split across three sites.
Stacey Nutt, assistant director of nursing for patient experience, said the initiative would help take some of the pressure off staff.
She said a simple phone call could make all the difference.
The trust previously recruited medical students for the task, but says it is now looking for anyone who is under the age of 70 and in good health to make calls and assist with "virtual visits".
"Just a simple phone call to say 'Mr Smith' is ok today really does help put a relative's mind at ease," she said.
"Staying in touch with your loved ones through a period of hospitalisation is vital as it improves your mental wellbeing, keeps you in some routine and is integral to recovery.
"These new volunteers will be able to assist our patients in keeping that all-important contact with their relatives."
Anyone interested in volunteering can apply via the trust's website.
The trust, which runs Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, said the initiative would allow staff more time to focus on delivering care.
