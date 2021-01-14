Lewis Williams death: Sixth arrest over fatal shooting
- Published
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a man have arrested a sixth person.
Lewis Williams, 20, died on Monday after he suffered a shotgun wound to his face and neck during an incident in Wath Road, Mexborough.
South Yorkshire Police said a 32-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.
In total, five males, aged 16, 17, 20, 23 and 32, have now been arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Williams.
A 20-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further inquiries, police said.
A police spokesperson said there will continue to be an "increased police presence in the area" over the coming days.
On Thursday, the force also issued a statement to say a fire in Chaucer Road, Mexborough, in which a 62-year-old man died, was "not in any way" linked to Mr Williams' death.
