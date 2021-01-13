BBC News

Mexborough shooting: Lewis Williams named as victim

Published
image copyrightSouth Yorkshire Police
image captionFour people have been arrested on suspicion of Lewis Williams's murder

A man who was shot dead in a street in Mexborough has been named by police.

Lewis Williams, 20, suffered a shotgun wound to his face and neck in Wath Road, Mexborough, on Monday.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder, the most recent being a 23-year-old man.

Three others, a man aged 20 and two boys aged 16 and 17, also remain in police custody. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

South Yorkshire Police have for any witnesses or motorists who may have dashcam footage from the time of the shooting to come forward.

