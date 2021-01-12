Covid: New strain 'to dominate South Yorkshire cases within weeks'
- Published
The new Covid-19 variant is likely to become the dominant strain of the virus in South Yorkshire within a month, a health chief has warned.
Currently, one in four infections in the county are estimated to be the new variant, with the proportion rising.
It's thought to spread between 50% and 70% faster than previous forms of the virus.
Ben Anderson, Rotherham Council's public health director, said "learning how to deal with it" was a priority.
The town's hospital trust had to divert ambulances over the weekend amid pressure on its services, with residents reminded to only use A&E for emergencies.
Out of 122 Covid-positive patients at Rotherham General Hospital, 11 were in critical care as of 08:00 GMT on Monday.
Mr Anderson, who has been in post since 4 January, said data showed the new variant made up a risiding proportion of cases in South Yorkshire.
"We do expect it to be the dominant strain within probably a month or so," he said.
"If we can use that month to get the overall case numbers as low as possible that will really help to control it."
Rotherham had 312 cases per 100,000 people in the first week of 1-7 January, a rate far lower than the current England average of 531.
Mr Anderson said vaccine supplies had arrived and the council aimed to administer 20,000 doses per week by 22 January.
He urged residents to continue to follow the rules, as "any slip-up with the new variant is more likely to allow transmission to keep going".
Mr Anderson added: "In South Yorkshire our worst-case scenario modelling is about double the number of patients in hospital that we've got at the moment, we're not anywhere near that at the moment."
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust reiterated Mr Anderson's plea for people to follow national lockdown restrictions.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.