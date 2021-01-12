Mexborough shooting: Teenage murder suspect arrested
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in the street.
Police said they were called to Wath Road, Mexborough near Doncaster, at about 16:30 GMT on Monday after a 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds.
Officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.
A 17-year-old male was later arrested and remained in custody on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The victim has not yet been formally identified, but his family have been informed.
Supt Neil Thomas said there would be a large police presence in the area as the force investigated "this horrendous incident".
"We believe that the incident yesterday was a targeted attack," he added.
"We now need the help of the community to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.
"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may help, to talk to us."
Detectives want to hear from anyone who was driving in the area of Wath Road around the time of the incident who may have dash cam footage that could help the investigation.
